PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University Saul O Sidore Lecture Series will host the final lecture in its year-long examination of social justice issues on Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m., when Alynna J. Lyon, Ph.D., presents “Building Global Justice in the Face of Mass Atrocities, Crime Against Humanity, and Genocide.” The free lecture will be held in the Smith Recital Hall at the Silver Center for the Arts on the PSU campus.
In this lecture, Dr. Lyon will discuss recent accusations of mass atrocities, genocide, and crimes against humanity in places around the world such as Ukraine, China, and Myanmar. She will examine how international responses and tools developed to address these crimes at a global level. Specific focus will be given to the implications for global justice in response to allegations against Russia in Ukraine.
Alynna J. Lyon is a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire and she is the author of "U.S. Politics and the United Nations." She also co-authored "The United Nations: 75 Years of Promoting Peace," "Human Rights and Development 2020" and "The United Nations in the 21st Century," and she was co-editor of "Pope Francis as a Global Actor: Where Politics and Theology Meet."
The Saul O Sidore Lecture series is open to the public, but reservations are recommended. Unless otherwise noted, lectures take place in the Smith Recital Hall in the Silver Center for the Arts, 114 Main St. A reception will follow the lecture. For more information and to register to attend, visit campus.plymouth.edu/sidore/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.