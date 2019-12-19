PLYMOUTH — Earlier this year, Plymouth State University started a program for qualified students who earn associate's degrees in liberal arts from the Community College System of New Hampshire to continue their education at PSU. PSU now takes this initiative one step further by guaranteeing admission to students who have earned an associate's degree from an accredited community college.
PSU is currently the only institution in New Hampshire to guarantee admission to qualified students who have earned associate's degrees, regardless of whether an articulation agreement exists between PSU and the college where the students earned their degrees.
“Plymouth State is committed to providing access to a great education. We value the experience that associate degree earners bring to campus and this furthers opportunities for these deserving applicants,” said Donald Birx, Ph.D., president.
An average of 30 students with associate's degrees continue their college education at PSU annually. PSU is also pursuing matriculation agreements with community colleges outside New Hampshire.
The new guaranteed admission program is open to students who have earned an associate's degree from an accredited community college in the last three years. Students must submit the common application, Panther application or New Hampshire transfer application. Admission to PSU is guaranteed to qualified students, but not admission to specific degree programs. All transfer credits will be reviewed post-admission, unless the student qualifies for an applicable articulation agreement, such as PSU’s block transfer agreement with CCSNH.
For more information about Plymouth State University and the admission process, visit plymouth.edu/transfer.
