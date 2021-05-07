PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University to Award undergraduate degrees to classes of 2020 and 2021 at 150th Anniversary Commencement Saturday, May 8.

Deborah L. Birx, MD, to receive Honorary Doctorate in Public Service and deliver keynote address to graduates; PSU alum Todd Angilly will perform the National Anthem

What:

Plymouth State University will celebrate its 150th Anniversary Commencement on Saturday, May 8, awarding undergraduate degrees to its graduating students from the Classes of 2020 and 2021. Deborah L. Birx, MD, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, will be presented with an Honorary Doctorate in Public Service and deliver the keynote address. Todd Angilly, PSU ’99, will perform the National Anthem.

Who:

Graduating PSU students from 2020 and 2021

Donald Birx, Ph.D., President, Plymouth State University

Deborah L. Birx, MD, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

Todd Angilly, PSU ’99, Opera Singer and Official Anthem Singer of the Boston Bruins

Riley Drew, Class Secretary of 2020

Madelyn McCluskey, Class Vice President of 2021

When:

Saturday, May 8, 2021, 10 a.m.

10:00 a.m.: Processional begins

10:20 a.m.: Undergraduate Commencement begins

10:25 a.m.: Todd Angilly to perform National Anthem

10:45 a.m.: President Donald Birx to deliver remarks

11:00 a.m.: Dr. Deborah Birx to deliver keynote address

Noon: Commencement Recession; ceremony concludes

Where:

The event will take place outdoors, rain or shine, on the lawn in front of Mary Lyon Hall.

A livestream of the event can be found at https://www.plymouth.edu/commencement/.

Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to notify Lisa Cramb (603-689-6986 / lisa@montagnepowers.com) by Saturday, May 8, at 9:00 a.m.

