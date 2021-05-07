PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University to Award undergraduate degrees to classes of 2020 and 2021 at 150th Anniversary Commencement Saturday, May 8.
Deborah L. Birx, MD, to receive Honorary Doctorate in Public Service and deliver keynote address to graduates; PSU alum Todd Angilly will perform the National Anthem
What:
Plymouth State University will celebrate its 150th Anniversary Commencement on Saturday, May 8, awarding undergraduate degrees to its graduating students from the Classes of 2020 and 2021. Deborah L. Birx, MD, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, will be presented with an Honorary Doctorate in Public Service and deliver the keynote address. Todd Angilly, PSU ’99, will perform the National Anthem.
Who:
Graduating PSU students from 2020 and 2021
Donald Birx, Ph.D., President, Plymouth State University
Deborah L. Birx, MD, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator
Todd Angilly, PSU ’99, Opera Singer and Official Anthem Singer of the Boston Bruins
Riley Drew, Class Secretary of 2020
Madelyn McCluskey, Class Vice President of 2021
When:
Saturday, May 8, 2021, 10 a.m.
10:00 a.m.: Processional begins
10:20 a.m.: Undergraduate Commencement begins
10:25 a.m.: Todd Angilly to perform National Anthem
10:45 a.m.: President Donald Birx to deliver remarks
11:00 a.m.: Dr. Deborah Birx to deliver keynote address
Noon: Commencement Recession; ceremony concludes
Where:
The event will take place outdoors, rain or shine, on the lawn in front of Mary Lyon Hall.
A livestream of the event can be found at https://www.plymouth.edu/commencement/.
Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to notify Lisa Cramb (603-689-6986 / lisa@montagnepowers.com) by Saturday, May 8, at 9:00 a.m.
