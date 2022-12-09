Niloufar Talebi

Plymouth State University teaching lecturer and acclaimed multidisciplinary artist Niloufar Talebi (shown in a photo at Tbilisi’s Mushtaid garden, the former home of a 19th century Persian religious leader in Georgia) recently returned to the U.S. after 6 months abroad as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Fellow affiliated with Ilia State University in the country of Georgia and researching her next book. (Photo credit 27xIIIa) 

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University English teaching lecturer and acclaimed writer, translator, librettist, creator, director, curator, performer, and producer Niloufar Talebi recently returned to the U.S. after 6 months abroad as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Fellow affiliated with Ilia State University in the country of Georgia and researching her next book.

Talebi has been a teaching lecturer at PSU since 2015 where she teaches the popular course, “Writing and the Creative Process.” Although it is technically an English elective, Talebi assigns various creative exercises designed to guide students in discovering their creativity and the ways in which their unique processes work, with the goal of helping students develop critical thinking skills to serve them in all future endeavors. Talebi did several readings and presentations during her Fulbright tenure at Ilia State University as well as at Writers’ House of Georgia, the Tbilisi International Book Festival and the Tbilisi International Festival of Literature.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.