WOLFEBORO — Studies show there is no substitute for hands-on learning, which students at Plymouth State University experienced first-hand in a collaboration last fall with New Hampshire Boat Museum.
“This was a unique opportunity to work with a class of students focused exclusively on our strategy,” said Executive Director Martha Cummings, herself a PSU graduate.
In the business feasibility and planning class, students were tasked with analyzing and enhancing NHBM’s operations, communications and business development strategy.
“It is an important time for us as we look to the future, which is why we felt a collaboration with college students could provide unique insights,” said Cummings.
According to Roxana Wright, Ph.D., who taught the course with Jonathan Dapra, Ph.D., students created a streamlined collateral document for potential investors and developed a narrative for the NHBM vision, mission, and operations. “They worked off the existing business plan and reworked some of the existing materials that had been created,” Wright said.
Students also conducted a survey to better understand current audiences and identify potential clients. “They developed collateral for use with donors and members, too,” said Wright. Students additionally produced a set of financial scenarios accounting for varying admission prices and membership levels.
According to student Joni Hongisto, their research uncovered “significant untapped potential” for NHBM. “The museum is not stopping hunger or curing cancer, but it is in fact having a much larger impact on Wolfeboro and the New Hampshire fresh waterways than many people may even know,” he said.
The challenge for NHBM, he said, is how to communicate the impact in a compelling way. “This increase in awareness would allow the organization to take the next step and grow even further,” he explained.
NHBM launched a capital campaign in 2018 to construct a year-round facility.
Hongisto added, “Removing the seasonality issue with the new location gives the museum a great opportunity to expand its current offerings as well as think of new sources of revenue in the future.”
Some of these revenue sources, he said, could come from on-site kayak rentals and the incorporation of virtual and augmented reality exhibits.
To learn more about NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
