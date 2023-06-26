Left, Plymouth State University Class of 2023 graduates Ben Chipman, Kaci Cochran, Alyssa Griffin, Gabriela Gondolfe and Kasey Arnold, and class of 2024 students Nicole Reynolds and Devonte Gilmore pose with PSU’s new Giving Tree. The tree was planted by the newly formed Future Alumni Board to encourage students to give back. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — Prior to Plymouth State University’s 152nd Commencement ceremony on May 13, the class of 2023 presented a gift of nearly $3,000 to the university’s Student Support Foundation. The gift will help the SSF provide short- and longterm support to PSU students in need by providing emergency financial grants, maintaining the campus food pantry and distributing meal swipes collected through the Swipe it Forward program.
To commemorate this year’s class gift, the newly formed PSU Future Alumni Board planted a beautiful evergreen tree, dubbed the Senior Class Giving Tree. The tree will stand as a symbol of community and to encourage future classes to carry on the tradition of giving back to the PSU community. The Class of 2023 is the first to be recognized with a granite plaque at the base of the tree.
Graduating senior and SSF President, Alyssa Griffin, offered remarks to those who gathered for the pre-commencement tree planting ceremony.
“I hope that, like me, you’ll plan on coming back to campus often and that you will give back to the community that has shaped us into the people we are today,” said Griffin.
The Giving Tree is meant to stand as a reminder to students and PSU alumni that no matter where they go after they graduate, PSU is always a home.
