PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host the second installment of its 2023 Eagle Pond Author Series on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m.
Acclaimed poet Patrick Donnelly will read from his poetry collections "Little-Known Operas," "Nocturnes of the Brothel of Ruin," and "The Charge," as well as some of his newer, unpublished work. The reading and book-signing, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Smith Recital Hall at the Silver Center for the Arts.
Within "Little-Known Operas," the most recent of his four books of poetry, Donnelly demonstrates his ability to write gradually with intelligence, tenderness, clarity and courage while encapsulating what it means to be human, to be hurt, to be loved and to be stunned by the world. His awards include the U.S./Japan Creative Arts Program Award, a 2018 Amy Clampitt Residency Award, an Artist Fellowship from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Margaret Bridgman Fellowship in Poetry from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.
Series readings are free and open to the public (pre-registration required) and are followed by a reception and book signing. Presentations take place at the Silver Center for the Arts’ Smith Recital Hall located at 114 Main Street, Plymouth, on the PSU campus. For information and tickets, visit plymouth.edu/silvercenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.