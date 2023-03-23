PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host the second installment of its 2023 Eagle Pond Author Series on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m.

Acclaimed poet Patrick Donnelly will read from his poetry collections "Little-Known Operas," "Nocturnes of the Brothel of Ruin," and "The Charge," as well as some of his newer, unpublished work. The reading and book-signing, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Smith Recital Hall at the Silver Center for the Arts. 

