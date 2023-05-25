Plymouth State University Provost Nathaniel Bowditch and his dog Spinoza testing out the green screen in the university’s meteorology studio during a tour of Boyd Hall as part of the Meteorology Program’s 40th anniversary celebration. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University celebrated the 40th anniversary of its acclaimed Meteorology Program at its Plymouth campus in April, which coincided with this year’s observance of Earth Day.
PSU’s nationally recognized Meteorology Program is unique in the state of New Hampshire and one of a small number of programs in the entire Northeast region. In addition to offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in meteorology, in 2021 the program launched its innovative and highly interdisciplinary climate studies bachelor of science degree, the only one of its kind in New Hampshire and one of a very few in the United States.
“Over the past four decades, the Meteorology Program at PSU has consistently been one of the best in the nation for preparing students for careers in various related fields, so it is a special honor to be able to mark this milestone in our history,” said meteorology Progrhair Lourdes Avilés, Ph.D. “As of this May, we will have graduated more than 400 meteorologists, a great majority of whom have gone on to careers in the government, broadcasting and private industry sectors of our field or continued on to graduate school, academic careers and research.”
Graduate and undergraduate program alumni are commonly hired by the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as a growing list of local television stations across the country.
“Our graduate program alumni who have applied for national weather service jobs, for example, have enjoyed a 100% placement rate as our students have an outstanding reputation,” Avilés said. “We have so many brilliant alumni staffing NWS and other NOAA offices, as well as TV stations throughout the nation and outside the U.S., it is amazing to see, and we are extremely proud.”
PSU Provost Nathaniel Bowditch, Ph.D., gave remarks about the importance of the program to the university and to the meteorology field.
“The meteorology program here is one of the crown jewels of PSU, and we could not be prouder of our students, alumni, faculty and staff,” Bowditch said. “We’re grateful and proud that alumni go on to work in forecasting, broadcasting, emergency management and a number of industries and fields where understanding the weather is crucial to business and to our lives.”
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit plymouth.edu.
