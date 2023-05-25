Plymouth State University Provost Nathaniel Bowditch

Plymouth State University Provost Nathaniel Bowditch and his dog Spinoza testing out the green screen in the university’s meteorology studio during a tour of Boyd Hall as part of the Meteorology Program’s 40th anniversary celebration. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University celebrated the 40th anniversary of its acclaimed Meteorology Program at its Plymouth campus in April, which coincided with this year’s observance of Earth Day.

PSU’s nationally recognized Meteorology Program is unique in the state of New Hampshire and one of a small number of programs in the entire Northeast region. In addition to offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in meteorology, in 2021 the program launched its innovative and highly interdisciplinary climate studies bachelor of science degree, the only one of its kind in New Hampshire and one of a very few in the United States.

