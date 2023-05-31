PLYMOUTH — Kasey Arnold, Sara Dupont and Bridge House Shelter were honored by Plymouth State University with Campus Compact for New Hampshire’s annual Presidents’ Awards in April. Additionally, Corinne Cloutier was nominated as one of the 2023 Newman Civic Fellows.
PSU President Donald L. Birx, Ph.D., and members of the PSU community nominated the individuals and groups for their commitment to serving the campus and Plymouth-area communities.
“This year’s recipients of the Campus Compact Awards have not only made significant contributions to the Plymouth State University community, but to the surrounding communities as well,” said Birx. “Kasey and Professor Dupont demonstrate what it means to be a Plymouth State Panther with their continuous leadership on campus, their devotion to inspiring social awareness and encouraging a positive and driven attitude. I would also like to recognize Bridge House Shelter and Corinne as they have done exceptional work for the PSU community, specifically in regard to mental health awareness and giving back to the student body.”
The event was held in person for the first time in three years at the Holiday Inn Concord Downtown in Concord.
Kasey Arnold — Presidents’ Leadership Award
Arnold, a PSU Class of 2023 graduate, was honored with the Presidents’ Leadership Award, which recognizes students or student groups who have made outstanding contributions to civic engagement.
Sara Dupont — Good Steward Award
Dupont, clinical assistant professor of social work at PSU, was honored with the Presidents’ Good Steward Award, given to a faculty, administration or staff member who has contributed their professional expertise in service to the wider community and who has significantly advanced public service on their campus.
Bridge House Shelter — Community Partner Award
President Birx recognized Bridge House Shelter of New Hampshire in Plymouth with the Community Partner Award, which is given to a nonprofit organization that has enhanced the quality of life in the community and engaged in the development of sustained, reciprocal partnerships with a college or university.
Bridge House Shelter leads the community in addressing housing insecurity and continues to engage PSU’s Campus and Community Mental Health Working Group, which addresses the collective mental health of the PSU campus and the broader community.
Corinne Cloutier — Newman Civic Fellow
While not part of the CCNH event, President Birx also nominated Cloutier, a junior, as one of this year’s Newman Civic Fellows. The Fellowship recognizes and supports community-committed students who are changemakers and public problem-solvers at Campus Compact member institutions. Cloutier was nominated by Birx in recognition of her student leadership around philanthropic and student engagement initiatives, embodying the PSU motto, Ut Prosim, “That I May Serve.”
“Corinne goes above and beyond in advancing PSU’s community,” said Birx. “Her authentic and steady leadership has positively impacted our campus community and her dedication to service does not go unnoticed.”
