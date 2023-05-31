PLYMOUTH — Kasey Arnold, Sara Dupont and Bridge House Shelter were honored by Plymouth State University with Campus Compact for New Hampshire’s annual Presidents’ Awards in April. Additionally, Corinne Cloutier was nominated as one of the 2023 Newman Civic Fellows.

PSU President Donald L. Birx, Ph.D., and members of the PSU community nominated the individuals and groups for their commitment to serving the campus and Plymouth-area communities.

