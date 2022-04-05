Kids of Addiction

From left are David Levesque, Hilary Stark, Hennessy Weeks, Anne Barach and Gail Bourn. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Former Pleasant Street School student Hennessy Weeks began writing her story in second grade about her journey of being impacted by a family member struggling with addiction. Through her work with the PSS staff, Hennessy was able to tell her story through sharing her thoughts while writing them down. In fifth grade, Hennessy completed her story with support from her guidance counselor Anne Barach, the academic coordinator Gail Bourn, her mom Hilary Stark, and Principal David Levesque. Her book,  "Every Family has a Story: A Little Girls' Journey," was written by Hennessy because she could not find a story to support what she was going through as a kid. Hennessy hopes her story "will help others like her" get through challenging times.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.