CONCORD — Future In Sight, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving residents of New Hampshire who are experiencing vision loss and blindness, has announced the Prudential Tower in Boston will be lit in teal to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the organization’s signature fundraising event, the Walk For Sight. The 20th annual Walk For Sight will take place on Saturday, May 20, in Downtown Concord, starting and ending on the Capitol lawn.

Calle Walton, New Hampshire native and star of "In The Dark" on The CW Network, is slated to Grand Marshal the Walk For Sight — alongside her guide dog Teal. The Hotel Concord will also be lit in teal on May 20 in support of the Walk For Sight, helping to light up the New England sky on the evening of the Walk For Sight.

