CONCORD — Future In Sight, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving residents of New Hampshire who are experiencing vision loss and blindness, has announced the Prudential Tower in Boston will be lit in teal to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the organization’s signature fundraising event, the Walk For Sight. The 20th annual Walk For Sight will take place on Saturday, May 20, in Downtown Concord, starting and ending on the Capitol lawn.
Calle Walton, New Hampshire native and star of "In The Dark" on The CW Network, is slated to Grand Marshal the Walk For Sight — alongside her guide dog Teal. The Hotel Concord will also be lit in teal on May 20 in support of the Walk For Sight, helping to light up the New England sky on the evening of the Walk For Sight.
In addition to the walk itself, there will be speeches from some exciting individuals including Ms. Walton, the announcement of Future In Sight’s Access Award winner, raffles with prizes donated by local businesses, fun photo opportunities, a puppy kissing booth with puppies who will one day be guide dogs, and a live DJ to keep the energy up. Future In Sight relies on the funds raised as part of this event to continue its mission of advancing the independence of persons who are blind and visually impaired.
The public can support the 20th annual Walk For Sight by registering to walk as an individual or starting/joining a team, volunteering to work the event, or by making a general donation to the event. Donations can also be made in support of a specific individual or team of walkers. Visit futureinsight.org/walkforsight to register, donate or learn more.
