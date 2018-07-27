TILTON — One Light Theatre strives to challenge its audiences and leave them in thought and reflection, whether it’s through laughter or tears. Currently One Light's summer company is performing "Proof," a play that at its surface is about math but when looked at more closely is about human emotions and our constant need to prove ourselves to our loved ones and to society.
The show follows Catherine, a young woman who is battling the loss of a loved one. Catherine has poured every ounce of her life into taking care of her father for several years, and upon his passing she feels lost. She struggles not only with his death but with figuring out how to pick up the life that she left behind years ago.
“This is something that we see all too often. We as humans forget to take care of ourselves when we are focused on taking care of the people we love,” said Jason Roy, Executive and Artistic Director of One Light, who also works in the mental health industry.
Shortly after the passing of her father, Catherine’s sister arrives, who instantly starts trying to take care of Catherine, someone who clearly just needs time to grieve. While packing up their father's study, a composition book is discovered with a mathematical proof about prime numbers — the proof appears to be solved. The question quickly becomes “Who solved it?” The story changes its focus from caring for one another in a time of grief to proving yourself amidst skepticism.
"Proof" runs this Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28, at Hamilton Hall at Tilton School, 30 School St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at onelighttheatre.org, by calling 603-848-7979, or at the door.
