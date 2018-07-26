HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association and Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative will present information about an upcoming solar installation at SLA headquarters today at 3:30 p.m.
Ted Vansant, founder and president of New England Commercial Solar Services will talk about the basics of solar installations and the specific design for the SLA project. Vansant serves as chair of the New Hampshire Sustainable Energy Association and said he believes every solar panel that is installed helps address climate change.
Sandra Jones, co-founder and director of the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative, is coordinating the SLA solar installation with Vansant, as well as assisting with fundraising for the project.
All are welcome to attend the presentation and enjoy light refreshments. SLA headquarters are located at 534 Route 3 in Holderness. For more information, see www.squamlakes.org/events or call 603-968-7336.
