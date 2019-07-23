WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group will present a program on using DNA for genealogy on Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. The program is for people interested in DNA testing for family history. Millions of people have already been tested, and savvy genealogists use the test results to better understand their ethnicity and family connections. The program is free and open to all.
The presentation will start with video training by Diahan Southard of Your DNA Guide. Southard has worked with the Sorenson Molecular Genealogy Foundation. She holds a degree in microbiology, and she is the author of the DNA guides 'Getting Started: Genetics for Genealogists,' and 'Y Chromosome DNA for Genealogists.'
Southard's class from Roots Tech 2019 will deliver some of the latest tips on DNA research. In her presentation, Connecting Your DNA matches, Southard will address Autosomal DNA and invites questions. A group discussion will follow the presentation.
The Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group is free and open to all with an excitement for genealogy, beginner or professional. Monthly meetings are held the last Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 388 N. Main St. during renovations at the library. For more information, contact Cindy Scott, director of the Wolfeboro Public Library, at 603-569-2428.
