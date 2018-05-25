MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society’s 250th Anniversary Program series will resume on Tuesday, June 5, with a program on “The Cultural Landscape-A Museum of Local History.”
The program will take place at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive, beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments that are provided courtesy of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Jim Garvin, former New Hampshire State Architectural Historian, and local historic preservationist Mae Williams will discuss how manmade features familiar to our predecessors remain today, helping to tell the story of the region’s rich local history.
The presentation will feature several cultural items associated with the recently expanded Page Pond Community Forest, including an intriguing 1830s mill dam site.
The program is free, and all are welcome.
“We have had great turnout so far,” said historical society President Karen Thorndike of the anniversary series, “and we have lined up another interesting program for June 5. This would not have been possible without support from Meredith Village Savings Bank as our program sponsor.”
The remaining program schedule and information about the Meredith Historical Society are available at www.mhsweb.org or on Facebook.
