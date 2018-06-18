GILFORD — Tammy McKenzie will lead a program for beginner and intermediate genealogists, “Genealogy Rocks,” on Tuesday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m., and on Wednesday, June 27, at 6 p.m. at the Gilford Public Library.
McKenzie will teach participants how to use the library’s Ancestry subscription, census records, and state and government databases to find out more about their ancestors and to learn how to do the research for themselves.
Registration is required for either time. Interested participants should email library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 524-6042, or text 367-0264 with any questions.
Also at the library, the Adult Summer Craft Series is in full swing. On Tuesday, June 26, at 5 p.m., participants will learn to make their own candles.
All materials are provided, including a variety of scents. Attendees are welcome to bring their own small containers; otherwise, a simple container will be provided. Registration is required at the front desk.
There will be a new adult craft every other Tuesday throughout the summer.
