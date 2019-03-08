GILFORD — Col. Bill Moran (Ret.) will present a program on the local Civil Air Patrol’s mission and its role in air rescue operations in New Hampshire at the next Guys' Night Out on Thursday, March 14.
The event at the Gilford Community Church will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a dinner by Ellie Murphy.
Reservations are needed by Monday, March 11, by calling the Gilford Community Church’s office at 603-524-6057. The church is located in Gilford Village at 19 Potter Hill Road. The cost is $12.
The evening is open to all men in the Lakes Region.
