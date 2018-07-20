WOLFEBORO — The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is sponsoring a talk this Saturday, July 21, on cyanobacteria and milfoil.
Although Lake Winnipesaukee is beautiful on most of the surface, water quality has declined significantly in many areas over the past 20 years. The lake is under threat from cyanobacteria blooms, milfoil and other invasive plants and animals.
Cyanobacteria blooms are blue-green clouds that form when the water holds excess nutrients. Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that are stored within the cells but released upon cell death. The toxins can cause both acute and chronic health effects, ranging in severity from irritation of skin and mucous membranes, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea to liver and central nervous system damage.
Milfoil is an invasive plant that grows quickly, outcompeting native plants. It can grow up to 20 feet in shallow areas, impacting recreational activities such as swimming and boating. Communities around the lake have spent more than $350,000 per year in treatment and removal operations.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is leading the charge against both of these threats by analyzing the water and surrounding areas to identify and eliminate the biggest driver of their growth, phosphorus.
The program on July 21 will begin at 9 a.m. in the Great Hall of Wolfeboro Town Hall. Guest speaker is Don Kretchmer of Wolfeboro, a certified lake manager who has assisted the Lake Winnipesaukee Association on recent projects analyzing the lake’s water quality.
The talk is free to the public, but preregistration is requested, through www.winnipesaukee.org. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event, with coffee and pastries provided.
For more information, call 603-581-6632.
