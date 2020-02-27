WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA’s Farm Service Agency encourages agricultural producers to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Loss and Price Loss Coverage programs ahead of the March 15 enrollment deadline for the 2019 crop year.
FSA anticipates 1.5 million producers will enroll in both programs. By enrolling early, producers can beat the rush as the deadline nears.
“FSA offices have multiple programs competing for the time and attention of our staff. Because of the importance and complexities of the ARC and PLC programs, and to ensure we meet your program delivery expectations, please do not wait to start the enrollment process,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce.
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues. The programs cover barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
Until March 15, producers who have not yet enrolled for 2019 can enroll for both 2019 and 2020 during the same visit to an FSA county office, unless yield updates are requested. Farm owners have a one-time opportunity to update PLC payment yields that take effect beginning with crop year 2020. If the owner accompanies the producer to the office, the yield update and enrollments may be completed during the same office visit.
For more information, visit fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.
