GILFORD — The Gilford Old Home Day Committee will sponsor a townwide yard sale on Saturday, June 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. Participants can register for a spot at the Gilford Village Field or can host a sale at their own house and register to be added to the townwide yard sale location map. Each registered yard sale site will have a number and address listed on the map to help shoppers find the location of their sale.
The cost is $20 for a community site, and $10 for a townwide map listing. Maps will be sold for $2 at the community site at the Village Field on the day of the sale. All proceeds will help support Gilford Old Home Day.
Additional information and registration forms can be found in the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office or on the Parks and Rec website at www.gilfordrec.com. The deadline to register for a site is Friday, June 8.
For more information, call 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.