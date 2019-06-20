LACONIA — Holy Trinity School celebrated a new tradition this year by having a student become principal for the day. Dr. Francine Young shared new ideas during her first year as principal at Holy Trinity School. Dr. Young said , “Being the principal is a great responsibility, but also a lot of fun. I wanted to share a day with a student and build an appreciation for some of the behind the scenes work that goes into running a school.”
Grace DeMatos’ family was the highest bidder, so Grace spent one Wednesday in May shadowing Young and participating in daily administrative activities. Grace, an eighth grader starting at Tilton School in the fall, has hopes of becoming a lawyer in Boston. “Grace is a natural born leader. When visiting classrooms, interacting with students, and contributing to discussions, she provided good input and has a natural gift for conversation,” said Young. Students were happy when Grace declared Fridays in May non-uniformed days.
“The morning was fun because I went to the May HTS School Board meeting and saw how it was planned out. Also, being the first student to see the new building was exciting. I even got lost a few times,” said Grace of her experience. Grace was impressed about how calm Dr. Young remains. "Because she looks over everything; she has to juggle a lot of things. It is very impressive of all the things she has to do at once.”
