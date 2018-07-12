Preview Vintage Boat & Car Auction today
WOLFEBORO — The 18th annual New England Vintage Boat & Car Auction will take place at the New Hampshire Boat Museum on Saturday, July 14.
Hunt Leavitt, auction co-chair, said, “We have a great lineup of classic wooden boats from Chris Craft to Lyman to Penn Yan and more. The fiberglass motorboat assortment is fantastic and there are lots of sailboats of all sizes for beginners and experts. We also have canoes, kayaks and dinghies. More than half of the boats are being sold with no reserve!”
For the third year, the museum also will be auctioning off some beautiful vintage cars, including a 1948 Mercury Woodie, a 1951 Chevy truck and 2007 Maserati Quattro.
Following another tradition of the event, there will be three original paintings by Peter Ferber that were created for the New England Antique & Classic Boat Society’s yearly boat shows. Ferber is an artist known for his lake and boat scene paintings. In addition to his one-of-the kind paintings, collectible lake décor will be auctioned.
Auctioneer Peter Coccoluto will start the bidding at 10 a.m., with with previews today from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.
Preregistration is recommended for the auction, at www.nhbm.org or by calling the museum at 603-569-4554, or register under the tent during preview hours on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.
The Vintage Boat & Car Auction will take place rain or shine under a large tent on the museum property at 399 Center Street (Route 28/109 North) in Wolfeboro Falls.
All proceeds benefit the New Hampshire Boat Museum, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational organization that focuses on the social history of life on New Hampshire’s lakes and the state’s important freshwater boating traditions. It is open daily through Oct. 9, with hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.