LACONIA — Join presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard at the Laconia Public Library for a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10-11:30 a.m. As an outspoken critic of regime change wars and the new Cold War, Tulsi is running for president to take dollars spent on war and invest in healthcare, education, protecting the environment, and rebuilding infrastructure. All are welcome. Laconia Public Library is at 695 N. Main St. For more information, email Shani@tulsi2020.com, or visit secure.ngpvan.com/OccJ1W0igUmR8cBQzSLYzw2.
