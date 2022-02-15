To honor outstanding work in its field, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance is seeking nominations for its annual Preservation Achievement Awards. The awards recognize individuals, organizations, or businesses in the categories of restoration and stewardship, rehabilitation and adaptive use, compatible new construction, public policy, and educational and planning initiatives. The deadline for submissions is March 18. Nomination materials are at www.nhpreservation.org, or can be secured by emailing projects@nhpreservation.org.
Individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to submit nominations. Applications are available for construction projects or education, planning or advocacy initiatives. The awards will be presented in May.
Recent winners include Goddard Block Limited Partnership with New England Family Housing for the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of the Goddard Block in Claremont, Post and Beam Brewing for the re-use of the GAR Hall in Peterborough, Center Harbor Heritage Commission for their Heritage Inventory & Online Map Project, and Berlin Historical Society for education and advocacy.
Other past winners include PC Connection and Binnie Media’s renovations of historic buildings for corporate headquarters, the restoration of the Acworth Meetinghouse, Gorham Town Hall and the Gregg Free Library in Wilton, the rescue of Daniel Webster Farm in Franklin, Lane Homestead in Stratham and the Wentworth-by-the-Sea hotel in New Castle, residential property revitalizations by NeighborWorks Greater Manchester, the re-use of the Plymouth Railroad Station, the proactive policies of the Lighthouse Kids, Gunstock Mountain Resort and Gunstock Mountain Historic Preservation Society, and the Belmont, Troy, Moultonborough and Goffstown heritage commissions.
Contact 603-224-2281 or projects@nhpreservation.org with any questions.
