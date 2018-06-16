LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is welcoming chickens back to the Farm. The five chickens from Orange, Massachusetts are a gift from the daughter of one of center's field teachers. The three Golden Comets and two New Hampshire Reds, all about one year old and in prime laying condition, are settling into their new hen house.
The flock will be the basis for a new volunteer service learning opportunity and public program, "Keeping Chickens," which will be held Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. Using the small flock as a model, Prescott Farm’s environmental educators will teach participants about chicken housing, food and water requirements, egg collection and more. After completing the workshop, participants will be ready to start their own backyard flock, or become a Prescott Farm volunteer. For more information and to register, visit prescottfarm.org.
The chickens will also provide learning opportunities for Prescott Farm’s Fledglings Nature-Based Preschool and WildQuest campers aged 4-14. The eggs will be used in various public programs, including the upcoming Farmhouse Kitchen series, and cooking projects with campers. Volunteers are needed to help care for the chickens year-round, and WildQuest campers and Fledglings preschoolers will also be assisting.
“I am excited to reintegrate farm animals into our programming,” said Program Director Sarah Dunham-Miliotis. “Not only will we be able to use the eggs for some of our upcoming camps and other programs, chickens also provide other benefits to a Farm, such as fertilizing the ground and insect suppression, including ticks.”
