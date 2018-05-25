LACONIA — Prescott Farm is offering a workshop on keeping chickens on Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m.-noon. Using the farm's own small flock as a model, attendees will learn about chicken housing, food and water requirements, egg collection, and more. The workshop will prepare attendees to start their own flock as well as to become a Prescott Farm volunteer, if they so desire. Chicken keepers of all ages are welcome. The fee is $10 per adult-child pair for non-members, $8 for members.
