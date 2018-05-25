LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is offering a workshop entitled "Herbal Spa Day of Pure Beauty: Creative Non-Toxic Herbal Beauty & Spa Treatments You Can Make" on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Your skin is the largest organ of your body absorbing everything you put on it! This workshop will give you the skills to get away from the chemical shampoos, moisturizers and other potentially hazardous things you put on your body every day. You will learn how to create safe non-toxic and edible herbal beauty treatments for your hair and skin that will give you glowing results and cost you less than commercial “beauty” products!
The fee is $35 for non-members and $30 for members. To register or for more information, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.