John Allen

John Allen enjoys a moment with his award and the award’s namesake, his wife, Ursula Allen. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA – Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center celebrated the efforts and achievements of volunteers recently with the annual Volunteer Appreciation Picnic. In addition to classic cookout fare, the picnic featured live Celtic music from "The Rebel Collective," along with plenty of laughs and camaraderie for the 40-plus celebrants.

One special guest, John Allen, was the recipient of the Ursula Allen Volunteer Appreciation Award. John and Ursula, a husband and wife duo, have contributed thousands of hours to the gardens and grounds of Prescott Farm.

