LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center has expanded its membership program, including access to free public programming for all ages, year-round. Membership levels are now available for anywhere from one to up to six people, with additional supporter levels offering some tax-deductible gifts.
Prescott Farm members receive many benefits, including many free public programs, free use of Prescott Farm snowshoes during the season, discounts on WildQuest camps, discounts on Prescott Farm merchandise, and a monthly e-newsletter. Some free programs may have a materials or guest lecturer fee. “Prescott Farm strives every day to help people of all ages make connections with nature, and we hope that our new and improved membership program will make it even easier,” says Jude Hamel, Executive Director of Prescott Farm. “We’ve expanded our membership program to provide more value for your dollar. As a small nonprofit, we count on our members and supporters to help us carry on our mission of opening the door to the outdoors for all.”
Member support allows Prescott Farm to offer a full array of enriching public programs, which continue to grow and expand every year. Members of Prescott Farm share and support its mission and values of exploring and preserving the natural world. For more information on membership or to sign up, visit www.prescottfarm.org.
