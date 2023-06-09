LACONIA — As Laconia Bike Week gears up for another exhilarating celebration of motorcycle culture, the Partnership for Public Health is reminding all participants and visitors to prioritize safety by refraining from drinking and driving. Laconia Bike Week, one of the most highly anticipated events in the region, attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country, and PPH aims to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving during this exciting occasion.

With the roar of engines and the thrill of the open road, Laconia Bike Week captures the spirit of freedom and adventure. However, it is crucial to recognize the potential risks associated with alcohol consumption and operating a vehicle, whether it be a car or motorcycle. Furthermore, with the addition of many more motorcyclists of the road, that all drivers use caution in their travels throughout the week.

