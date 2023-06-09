LACONIA — As Laconia Bike Week gears up for another exhilarating celebration of motorcycle culture, the Partnership for Public Health is reminding all participants and visitors to prioritize safety by refraining from drinking and driving. Laconia Bike Week, one of the most highly anticipated events in the region, attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country, and PPH aims to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving during this exciting occasion.
With the roar of engines and the thrill of the open road, Laconia Bike Week captures the spirit of freedom and adventure. However, it is crucial to recognize the potential risks associated with alcohol consumption and operating a vehicle, whether it be a car or motorcycle. Furthermore, with the addition of many more motorcyclists of the road, that all drivers use caution in their travels throughout the week.
Drinking and driving can lead to catastrophic consequences, jeopardizing not only the lives of those behind the wheel, but also innocent bystanders. PPH strongly advises all participants to plan ahead and arrange for alternative transportation if they choose to consume alcohol. Utilizing ride-sharing services, taxi, or designated drivers can help prevent accidents and protect lives.
Motorcyclists face an increased vulnerability on the road, making the combination of alcohol and riding an even more perilous proposition. Motorcycles offer less protection than cars, leaving riders more exposed to the impact of collisions. Alcohol impairs judgment, reaction time and coordination, all of which are critical skills for safe motorcycle operation. The consequences of drinking and riding can be devastating, with an increased risk of accidents, severe injuries and even fatalities. The Partnership for Public Health implores all motorcyclists to recognize the immense risks associated with drinking and riding, and to prioritize the safety of themselves and others by choosing alternative transportation options when alcohol is involved. Your life and the lives of fellow riders depend on making responsible choices.
“We want everyone to have a fantastic time at Laconia Bike Week, but safety must remain the top priority," emphasized Tammy Carmichael, executive director of the Partnership for Public Health. "We urge all attendees to make responsible choices, avoid drinking and driving, and protect themselves and others on the road."
The Partnership for Public Health is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the well-being of the community by addressing public health challenges through education, advocacy, and collaborative initiatives. Their mission is to promote healthy behaviors and create a safer environment for all residents of the Lakes Region.
