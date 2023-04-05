LACONIA — The Mary Butler Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution has named senior Jesse Leander Powers, son of Kim Ellsworth and Dana Powers, as Gilford High School’s 2023 DAR Good Citizen and Kayla Ann Woglom, daughter of Alicia and Kurt Woglom, as Laconia High School’s 2023 DAR Good Citizen.

The DAR Good Citizens Award is given annually to one student from each participating high school to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The first award was given in 1934 and the program continues now for the 89th year to recognize and reward high school seniors who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

