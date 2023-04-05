LACONIA — The Mary Butler Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution has named senior Jesse Leander Powers, son of Kim Ellsworth and Dana Powers, as Gilford High School’s 2023 DAR Good Citizen and Kayla Ann Woglom, daughter of Alicia and Kurt Woglom, as Laconia High School’s 2023 DAR Good Citizen.
The DAR Good Citizens Award is given annually to one student from each participating high school to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The first award was given in 1934 and the program continues now for the 89th year to recognize and reward high school seniors who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.
The newly named DAR Good Citizens chose to enter the scholarship contest by submitting a personal statement detailing their high school activities and accomplishments, community service efforts, and future plans, as well as writing a timed essay. The 2022-23 essay title was, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It” with a focus question: “How will the essential actions of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?”
The annual naming of high school seniors as DAR Good Citizens is one of many activities the Mary Butler Chapter engages in to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and secure America’s future through better education for children. Contact Chapter Regent Julie Lynn Ford at 517-927-4686 or marybutlerdar@gmail.com for more information.
