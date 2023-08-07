LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will hold auditions for December’s annual production of Joel Mercier’s "A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story."
After two years as a co-production with NCCA at Jean’s Playhouse for Powerhouse to learn the ropes, this year marks Powerhouse’s first time mounting the show alone. Taking the reins of directing from Mercier will be Powerhouse’s own Bryan Halperin.
Auditions will be held at the Colonial Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 20, with different time slots, depending on the role sought. There are roles for kids and teens ages 6 and up and adults of all ages, and along with on-stage roles, there is a caroling choir, which will require singing only and a slightly lesser time commitment.
Joining Halperin on the production team are veterans of the production including Jenna Rogato as choreographer, Lorraine Barrows and Catherine Martinez as vocal directors, Val Wisneski as stage manager, Tyler Soucy on lights and sound, and Gay Bean on costumes.
Said Halperin, “We are excited to continue with this holiday classic and utilize the wonderful staging, choreography and design elements we inherited from Joel’s team, while putting our own touches on the show as well. We hope new people will come join the cast to work with many returning performers from prior years.”
The caroling choir is a great opportunity for singers interested in theatre to dip their toes in the musical theatre world and experience what it takes to put on a large production. Not only will the choir sing with the ensemble during the performance, but they will perform their own 15 minute set of Christmas carols prior to the show and have opportunity to sing around the Lakes Region to share the holiday spirit at other events.
The choir will be led once again by Lorraine Barrows, music director for Powerhouse’s singing group, Power Chords.
For those interested in auditioning who cannot attend on Aug. 20, video submissions will be accepted; some roles may be filled by returning cast members.
Rehearsals will begin the week of Oct. 23 and will be Sunday afternoons and two nights a week, depending on venue availability. Performance dates are Dec. 15-17, at the Colonial Theatre, with two performances on Saturday.
