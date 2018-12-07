LACONIA — The Real Downtown Santas Pubmania Team raised more than $700 for the Lakes Region Children's Auction through its two-hour fitness workout, Power Up for Pubmania.
Five instructors from the Downtown Gym led various fitness routines, including Pound, Shine, Tabata, Piloxing, and Zumba, along with games. More than 70 people attended the fundraising event.
The Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region partnered two years ago with Real Life Training and the Downtown Gym to form the "Real Downtown Santas" — a Pubmania team that has participated in the Pubmania event since 2016.
The Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region operates year-round to help children and families. Last year it provided warm clothes, coats, boots, and snow pants during the winter months to more than 600 children. It has provided food gift certificates and gas cards to families who have children with medical conditions, and provided sports items for youths and teens so they could be a part of a team or go to a dance class. The Santa Fund also has sponsored children with special needs to attend summer camp, and supplied school supplies for children.
The program is nonprofit, funded fully by donations and funds received from the Children’s Auction.
The Downtown Gym is a wellness center on Fair Street in Laconia that provides a community-based environment for all levels of health and wellness. Its mission statement reflects its intention to engage the individual as a whole, while encouraging and setting by example the importance of family, education and community service. It also operates the Rock Steady Boxing program, open to people with Parkinson’s disease, to help them maintain their strength.
The other partner is Real Life Training, which provides personal and small-group training and coaching. Owner Trish Tryon’s goal is to provide a comprehensive and detail-oriented personal health and fitness program to her clients.
The Real Downtown Santas have held two successful fundraising efforts for the Pubmania: a Santa Shuffle 5K on Nov. 24 and Power Up for Pubmania on Nov. 28. They also participated in the weekly Patrick’s Shuffle, and have a prize calendar for the month of December, available for $5 each.
