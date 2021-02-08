Postal employees across the state will pause on Monday, Feb. 15, to celebrate President’s Day. Retail offices will be closed and there will be no collection or street delivery of mail except for guaranteed overnight parcels.
Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
