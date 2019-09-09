NEW HAMPTON — The group exhibit "Possessed" is on display in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery through Oct. 5, with the artists reflecting and commenting on the idea of possessions and obsessions through their personal relationships with things both physical and conceptual.
Exhibiting artists are Gail Smuda, Elaine Caikauskas, Adele Sanborn, Annette W. Mitchell, Donna Cantanzaro, Susan Huppi, Pat Wild, and Suzanne Pretty. There will be a reception for the artists on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Each of the eight participating New Hampshire artists engages with the idea through the lens of personal experience and a choice of media.
Artist Gail Smuda writes, “There is comfort in the memories we possess and objects can be a touchstone for those memories. With the passage of time, we often can’t tell the difference between our actual memories and the stories those around us have repeatedly told us. Is your childhood memory real, or is it the story you were told so many times you count it as your memory? Can you tell the difference? Does it matter?”
Hailing from central and southern New Hampshire, the eight artists’ core connection is through the collaborative community of Women’s Caucus for Art, New Hampshire chapter (WCA-NH). Many have created and exhibited works together over many years, through the WCA as well as other venues.
The exhibit is free to the public. The Galletly Gallery is located on the second floor of New Hampton School’s Moore Center. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
