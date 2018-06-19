GILFORD — Work begins this week on a Belknap County Conservation District project to restore a three-mile section of Poorfarm Brook in Gilford. The project includes one mile in Gunstock Mountain Resort, private lands in Gunstock Acres, Water Management District lands and Ellacoya State Park where the stream flows into Lake Winnipesaukee.
To improve habitat for native Eastern brook trout and other aquatic species, reduce sediment flowing downstream and slow stream velocity in storm events, large wood will be placed in the stream. “We are working with Trout Unlimited to mimic what happens in nature when a tree falls into a stream and creates a pool below it. We appreciate the cooperation from landowners. Poorfarm Brook is adjacent to a trail at Gunstock, so we can showcase an important conservation practice that improves water quality and habitat,” said BCCD Chair Donna Hepp.
This stream restoration demonstration project is being funded through a New England Forest and Rivers grant supported by the Natural Resource Conservation Service and Eversource and a State Moose Plate grant. A public tour is planned on June 27 at 2 p.m. at Gunstock Mountain Resort. The tour will start at the trailhead on the right 500 feet after the main entrance to Gunstock. In case the weather doesn't cooperate, June 29 at 2 p.m. is the rain date for the tour. There is a trail into the site to view the restoration work. Work will begin at Gunstock and then move downstream. There will be brief closures of work areas for public safety as the crew travels down the stream. For more information about the project or public tour, call the Belknap County Conservation District at 603-527-5880 or visit www.belknapccd.org.
