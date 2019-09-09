GILFORD —The Gilford Public Library and the Thompson-Ames Historical Society are hosting Steve Taylor to speak about New Hampshire’s dark history with Poor Houses & Town Farms on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Broad policies for support of poor people lead to state supported alms houses, poor farms, and eventually county institutions, each of which were plagued by inhumane conditions. Learn about a less triumphant, but no less real, aspect of New Hampshire history. This program is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities Council. For more information, contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
