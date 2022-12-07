MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Library welcomes back Marguerite and Greg from Pontine Theatre for their 2022 holiday show, an original staging of Donald Hall’s "Christmas Snow," on Dec. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The Pontine Theatre is a two-person ensemble formed by Marguerite Mathews and Gregory Gathers. Since their founding in 1978, the Pontine Theatre has produced over 50 original works, which they have performed all over New England in nontraditional venues: senior centers, art galleries, libraries and museums.
Light refreshments will be available at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Register so the library can plan accordingly. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Moultonborough Public Library.
Come shop the best deal in town, the Moultonborough Library Holiday Used Book Sale. The library has used books, CDs and DVDs in excellent condition, all for $1 or less. Books make great gifts and all proceeds benefit the library’s programs. A win-win for the holidays.
The Moultonborough Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
To register for the Pontine Theatre show or any of the library programs, visit moultonboroughlibrary.org and click on the events and programs tab.
