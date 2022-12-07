MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Library welcomes back Marguerite and Greg from Pontine Theatre for their 2022 holiday show, an original staging of Donald Hall’s "Christmas Snow," on Dec. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The Pontine Theatre is a two-person ensemble formed by Marguerite Mathews and Gregory Gathers. Since their founding in 1978, the Pontine Theatre has produced over 50 original works, which they have performed all over New England in nontraditional venues: senior centers, art galleries, libraries and museums.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.