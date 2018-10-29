MEREDITH — On Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Inter-Lakes Middle and High School Cafeteria, Laurie Warnock from the Northern New England Poison Center will present on vaping.
Presenting on electronic nicotine delivery devices, Warnock will help the audience understand vapes, Juuls and e-cigarettes. Audience members will learn about the products available, the myths and realities of the effectiveness of using these products for smoking cessation, the known potential and concerning health effects, and the marketing strategies targeting and reaching youth.
Warnock will offer resources and strategies on how to talk to kids about vaping. All are welcome to attend this free presentation.
For questions regarding a possible poisoning, call the Northern New England Poison Center at 800-222-1222.
For questions about the presentation, call the Inter-Lakes Middle and High School Guidance Office at 603-279-6162.
