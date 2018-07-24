WOLFEBORO — The Poets in the Attic program will be returning to Castle in the Clouds with readings on Thursday, July 26, and Thursday, Aug. 23.
Host Gordon Lang said he was delighted when programs coordinator Stephanie Poole invited the group to return this summer for their fourth-Thursday readings.
“It’s a match made in heaven,” he said. “Each summer we look for a new temporary home and a mission — a reason to write. My wife invited everyone to focus on 'Top-Tier' New Hampshire — the Lakes Region and North Country — in their poetry again this year.”
This month, however, there are no featured readers scheduled, as there were last year.
“This way, our member poets will have that much more time to share their own work,” Lang said.
Visitors who wish to attend either the July or August readings must register for the program by calling Stephanie at 603-476-5410, or by e-mailing programs@castleintheclouds.org, as space is limited. Attendees should use the Ossipee Park Road entrance and meet at the Carriage House by 6:50 p.m. to catch the trolley to the top.
Admission is $10; Castle members and Poets in the Attic members are admitted free.
Poets in the Attic, now starting its 15th year, is an open-mic reading group that meets every fourth Thursday. For most of the year, they meet in the Country Bookseller in Wolfeboro. Each July and August, they find alternate performance spaces. Some summers they have met outdoors; at other times they have explored various local art galleries.
For more information about Poets in the Attic, contact Gordon or Cheryl Lang at 603-539-4472 or by email at poetsintheattic@gmail.com.
For directions or more information, go to http://www.castleintheclouds.org/events/poets-in-the-attic/.
