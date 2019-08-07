PETERBOROUGH — Peterborough Poetry Project, recent organizer of the Peterborough Book Fair and student poetry contest, is holding a summer poetry contest. The theme is New Hampshire – past, present, future, fantasy, or combination. The contest is open through Sept. 30. Anyone living in, visiting, or intrigued by New Hampshire may enter by writing and submitting up to three original, unpublished poems of three to 28 lines for free.
Submit poems by email to peterboroughpoetry@gmail.com or by mail to Peterborough Poetry Project (NH Poems), P.O. Box 247, Peterborough, NH 03458-0247.
For additional guidelines, visit peterboroughpoetryproject.org/contests.
