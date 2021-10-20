PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Rotary's second annual Plymouth's Got Talent raffle and talent show is now in progress and is looking to be an outstanding event again this year. This is a great way to celebrate our communities, demonstrate creativity and raise funds to support our youth, seniors, nonprofit service needs and the Hometown Holiday Celebration.
Visit the website at plymouthsgottalent.com for detailed instructions about how to submit acts, ideas for acts, registration forms, timelines, voting instructions, sponsorship opportunities and raffle items. Talent act videos must be in by Wednesday, Oct. 27 to be eligible for voting.
New for 2021 will be the chance to win one of many valuable raffle prizes that will be listed on the website. Winners will be drawn on Nov. 14. Raffle tickets can be purchased online or from Plymouth Rotarians on Main Street in Plymouth.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available and provide a great way to advertise your individual or business support for many of the good things that make our communities so special. This year, one sponsorship donation makes possible both Plymouth's Got Talent and the Hometown Holiday Celebration.
