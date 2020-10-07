PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth's Got Talent Act registration deadline has been extended to Thursday, Oct. 22. The Plymouth Rotary's talent competition is scheduled to begin Sunday, Nov. 1.
The pandemic caused the Plymouth rotary to cancel the annual Penny Sale this year. Recognizing that the students and youth still need the support this fundraiser provides, the club will host a virtual alternative, Plymouth's Got Talent.
Individuals, families and groups can submit videos depicting their talent acts to register. The acts will be available online for viewing and voting. Each vote costs $1.
Voting will begin Sunday, Nov. 1, and a live event will be shown Saturday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. on Pemi Baker TV, Facebook and YouTube. Voting ends Sunday, Nov. 15, with winners receiving cash prizes for most votes received in the adult, child and pet categories. Event sponsorships are available for business leaders, individuals and community supporters.
For instructions about talent acts, categories, registration forms, timelines, voting instructions and sponsorship opportunities, visit Plymouthsgottalent.com.
