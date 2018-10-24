PLYMOUTH — Sarah McGraw, school programs special projects manager for Northeast Resource Recovery Association, traveled to the NRRA School Recycling CLUB’s newest member school, Mountain Village Charter School, on Oct. 17, to support the Plymouth Transfer Station’s unveiling of their new recycling trailer and talk about School CLUB programs.
Jessie Jennings, the transfer station manager, along with his employees, took the old school recycling trailer and made it new again with some ingenuity and recycled materials. The trailer will be parked at the school, to be filled with school recycling, and the transfer station will come on specified days to pick up and possibly weigh the materials. In addition to the trailer, the Transfer Station also purchased ClearStream kits for the school as well as recycling bins. The ClearStream kits and 18-gallon recycling bins were purchased through NRRA and made available to Jennings and the school at a discounted price, thanks to funding from New Hampshire the Beautiful.
During the presentation, Jennings gave the students background information about his job, and recycling in general. He explained what the Plymouth Transfer Station accepts for materials, and how the students are helping the environment by removing recyclables from the trash.
McGraw talked about what NRRA does to help transfer stations, and what the School Recycling CLUB program does to help educate schools about how to reduce, reuse and recycle. She handed out water recycles posters to all the attendees. The students had lots of questions for both presenters, and the teachers were eager to start recycling as part of their curriculum.
Northeast Resource Recovery Association is grateful to Plymouth Transfer Station Manager Jessie Jennings and Mountain Village Charter Head of School Katy Gautsch for their warm welcome at this recycling kick-off event.
