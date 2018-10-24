PLYMOUTH — Sarah McGraw, the school programs special projects manager for Northeast Resource Recovery Association, traveled to the NRRA School Recycling Club’s newest member school, Mountain Village Charter School in Plymouth, on Oct. 17 to support the unveiling of the Plymouth Transfer Station’s new recycling trailer and talk about School Club programs.
Jessie Jennings, the transfer station manager, along with his employees, took the old school recycling trailer and made it new again with some ingenuity and recycled materials. The trailer will be parked at the school, to be filled with school recycling, and the transfer station will come around on specified days to pick up and possibly weigh the material.
In addition to the trailer, the transfer station also purchased ClearStream™ kits for the school, as well as recycling bins, through NRRA, which made them available at a discounted price, through funding by New Hampshire the Beautiful.
Jennings gave the students some background information on what he does and about recycling in general. He explained what the Plymouth Transfer Station accepts for materials and how the students are helping the environment by removing recyclables from the trash.
McGraw talked about what the NRRA does to assist transfer stations and what the School Recycling Club program does to help promote "reduce, reuse and recycle" procedures.
The students had lots of questions for both Jennings and McGraw, and the teachers were eager to start recycling as part of their curriculum.
