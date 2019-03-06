PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University’s Center for the Environment will host the 2019 New Hampshire Water and Watershed Conference on Friday, March 15, at Merrill Place Conference Center.
The annual conference brings together scientists, regulators, nonprofit organizations, water resource professionals, land use planners, elected officials, and others to share information on regional water resource issues, including water quality and supply.
“From environmental and human-made threats to our drinking water, to the effects of warming water temperatures in our beautiful lakes, to concerns about acceptable arsenic levels, water touches all aspects of our lives and it is a supremely important area of research and constantly evolving science,” said June Hammond Rowan from PSU’s Center for the Environment. “This annual conference serves a wide audience and features the most current research and information about our water resources, and we are very excited about this year’s program.”
The New Hampshire Water and Watershed Conference is organized annually by representatives of PSU’s Center for the Environment, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, New Hampshire Geological Survey, the cities of Concord and Portsmouth, Granite State Rural Water Association, The Nature Conservancy, University of New Hampshire, and Dartmouth College.
The day-long event will include presentations and discussion on the status of New Hampshire’s lakes and rivers, the economy of water, conservation and water quality and quantity regulatory issues, technology, the changing landscape of our regional water supply, and other issues. Informational posters will be presented throughout the day.
The conference is open the public, and pre-registration is required. Admission, including lunch, is $55 per person, and student registration is $35. For information and to register, visit plymouth.edu/cfe/2019-nh-water-watershed-conference or email nhwwc2019@gmail.com.
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
