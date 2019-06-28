PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University has released its list of local students on the President's List for the Spring 2019 semester. To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Alton — Brittany Neff, Chemistry major; Kenneth Gilbert, Business Administration major; and Brianna Hada, Marketing major.
Barnstead — Hailey Kelley, Music Education (K-12) major.
Belmont — Taylor Becker, Social Studies Education major; Carlie Burrows, Youth Development & Education major; Tayla Jacques, Psychology major; Alexandra Lugar, Psychology major; Jacob Mozier, Biology major; Eric Osgood, Computer Science major; Grace Shaw, Biology major; Courtney Valenze, Nursing major; and Seamus Therrien, Accounting major.
Center Harbor — Lauren Blake, Business Administration major.
Gilford — Delaney Andrews, Art Education (K-12) major; Tianna Currier, English major; Anthony Eldridge, Theatre Arts major; Cassidy Keyser, Communication Studies major; Benjamin Drew, Social Studies Education major; Maxwell Sawyer, Social Studies Education major; Christian Remick, Sports Management major; and Julia Davis, Political Science major.
Gilmanton — Kendra Danby, Health Education & Promotion major; and Desmond Kirwan, Environmental Science & Policy major.
Laconia — Devon Mello, Communication Studies major; Griffin Nyhan, English major; Jillisianna Paul, English major; Andrea Wasgatt, English major; Cheyenne Simkins, Early Childhood Education major; Josie Taylor, Elementary Education major; Emily Baird, Psychology major; Joshua Chandler, Cell and Molecular Biology major; Joshua Morel, Biology major; and Carly Denauw, Business Administration major.
Meredith — Jordan Durand, Elementary Education major; Amanda Woodward, Early Childhood Studies major; Rebecca Otis, Mathematics major; Jordan Shuey, Psychology major; Amanda Downs, Interdisciplinary Studies major; Megan Nickerson, Nursing major; Ashley Bussolari, Business Administration major; Nicholas Brothers, Environmental Science & Policy major; and Alec Dunlap, Environmental Science & Policy major.
Moultonborough — Gabriella Zaki, English major; Alexa Price, Biochemistry major; and Trevar Colby, Criminal Justice major.
New Hampton — Jennifer Glavin, Business Administration major; Phoebe Gray, Business Administration major; and Kelly Poirier, Criminology major.
Northfield — Amanda O'Leary, Elementary Education major; and Hayley Desousa, Interdisciplinary Studies major.
Plymouth — Cameron Brand, Theatre Arts major; Ian Kim, Music major; Mary Patten, Fine Arts major; Emery Ames, Interdisciplinary Studies major; Macallan Camara, Computer Science major; Kyle Manning, Biochemistry major; Morgan Maxner, Social Work major; Angeela Acharya, Business Administration major; Andreas Beckman Pettersson, Finance major; Melker Blomberg, Marketing major; Joni Hongisto, Marketing major; Kelsey Malm, Business Administration major; Nicholas Kulig, Criminal Justice major; Thomas Samson, Tourism Management and Policy major; and Emma Smith, Anthropology/Sociology major.
Sanbornton — Shelby Chapman, Interdisciplinary Studies major; Raymond Kelly, Physical Education major; and Lilli Keegan, Criminal Justice major.
Tilton — Amanda Blier), Exercise and Sport Physiology major; and Monique Horne, Anthropology/Sociology major.
