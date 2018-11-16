PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University Saul O Sidore Lecture Series continues its 2018-2019 schedule Tuesday, Nov. 27 with "Looking Back, Peering Ahead—From the Middle of Colliding, Imperceptible Events: Climate Change and Mass Extinction," presented by Nicholas L. Rodenhouse, Ph.D., professor emeritus at Wellesley College.
This third lecture in the Sidore series will explore links between climate change and species extinctions. Dr. Rodenhouse will discuss how the concepts of climate and extinction shape and constrain how people relate climate change to mass extinction, and use local data to address whether climate change is driving some species along the path to extinction.
"Looking Back, Peering Ahead—From the Middle of Colliding, Imperceptible Events: Climate Change and Mass Extinction," will take place Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Silver Center for the Arts on Main Street, in Smith Recital Hall. Lectures are free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. For reservations or to arrange special accommodations, call 603-535-ARTS.
For more information about the Sidore Lecture Series, visit campus.plymouth.edu/sidore.
