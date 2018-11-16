Nicholas L. Rodenhouse, Ph.D., professor emeritus at Wellesley College, will present at the Plymouth State University Saul O Sidore Lecture Series Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. on the topic "Looking Back, Peering Ahead—From the Middle of Colliding, Imperceptible Events: Climate Change and Mass Extinction," at the Silver Center for the Arts. Reservations are recommended for this free program, call 603-535-ARTS. (Courtesy photo)