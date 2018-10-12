PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University has created a new program to help high school students expand their course work. Starting in the Spring 2019 semester, high school juniors and seniors will be able to take Plymouth State classes at half the cost of regular tuition, and earn college credits while doing so.
Students in the Accelerated High School program will have the opportunity to take any Plymouth State class — on campus or online, depending on where the class meets. Plymouth State faculty members will teach the classes, and students will be held to the same standards and expectations as their college-age classmates.
“The Accelerated High School Student program is just the latest way that Plymouth State is helping students develop the critical-thinking and problem-solving skills they’ll need to tackle future challenges,” said Jason Moran, dean of enrollment management. “This new program allows high school students to experience college-level course work and expectations alongside Plymouth State students, and prepare for the next step in their education journey.”
Current high school juniors and seniors who maintain a B grade-point average and are enrolled in college preparatory classes are eligible to apply for the Accelerated High School Student program. Students may apply to participate in any Plymouth State class as long as they meet all prerequisites for the specific course.
To apply, students must identify the course, then complete an application, to include a letter of recommendation from a school guidance counselor detailing the student’s academic qualifications and relevance of the course, and an official high school transcript. Applications should be submitted to the assistant director of admissions for New Hampshire. Once the application is reviewed, the admissions office will notify students and help those who qualify to enroll in the approved classes.
For more information about the Accelerated High School Student program, contact Ryan Patten, senior assistant director of admissions, by email at rwpatten1@plymouth.edu, or call 800-842-6900. The admissions office is now accepting applications from high school juniors and seniors for the Spring 2019 semester.
