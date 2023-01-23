PLYMOUTH — The following students have been named to the Plymouth State University president's list for the fall 2022 semester.
Alton:Amber Fernald, Taren Brownell
Alton Bay: Makenzy Holden
Barnstead: Emma Molloy and Ryan Banuskevich
Belmont: Jia Chiu, Sarah McGlynn and Corbin Gentile
Gilford: Jordan Witham, Mackenzie Roys, Eva Bondaz, Taryn Fountain, Erin Hart, Ashley Hart, Thomas Pouliot, Madison Lemire, Ashley Loureiro, Alexander Rives, Olivia Salesky, Lindsey Sanderson, Thomas Bullimore and Callie McGreevy
Gilmanton Iron Works: Alexina Gillis
Laconia: Rebecca Bladecki, Ashley Gagne, Austin Jewell, Jaquelyn Santagate, Joshua Chandler, Christopher West, Cameron Whitty, William Cone, Edgar Conroy, Ryann Hendricks, Connor Johnson, Joshua Reynolds and Kyle Brent
Meredith: Eliza Beaudoin, Abigail Jutton, Juan Perez, Quinn Taylor, Gwen Carranza, Meagan Clayton, Sophie George, Jade LaSalle, Joshua Lorden, Jason Keysar and Jessica Woodaman
Moultonborough: Katherine Anderson, Colby Kessler and Mason Foreman
New Hampton: Morgan Blake, Cody Rose and Gabriel Tyson
Northfield: Jordan Seavey, Morgan Agran and John Beaulieu
Plymouth: Lindsey Brunelle, Jade Tulk, Oliver Callahan, Robert Garland, Fletcher Hall, Jamie Whitney, Jamie Whitney, Elizabeth Browning, Jenna Lewis, Bryce Foss, Julie Rasicot, Alyssa Riess, Maximiliano Nordhausen, Max Walker, Logan Wiggett, Puspa Rai, Sarah Schartner, Brianna Therrien, Emily Haik, Steven Corum, Emma Diamond and Sarah Christiansen
